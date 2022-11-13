Scotiabank Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$35.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.72.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$20.76 and a twelve month high of C$43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.04.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.3899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

