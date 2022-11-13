Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$3.50

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AT. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.

Shares of AT opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.43 million and a P/E ratio of 52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

