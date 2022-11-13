Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,022,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 1,276,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Rightmove to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

