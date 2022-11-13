Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,893,000 after acquiring an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

