Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RRX opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

