Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.38.
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.
