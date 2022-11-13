Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.78 million, a P/E ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 186,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

