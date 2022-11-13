Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head to Head Survey

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 15 9 0 2.38 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 486.72%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Pinterest.

70.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.37 $316.44 million $0.07 345.76 Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.00 $22.13 million ($0.50) -1.70

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 2.21% 3.10% 2.65% Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02%

Summary

Pinterest beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

