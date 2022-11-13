OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 348.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 588,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

