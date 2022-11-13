National Bankshares Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$28.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.72.

AutoCanada Price Performance

TSE ACQ opened at C$26.06 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$20.76 and a 12 month high of C$43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.23 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.04.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.3899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

