Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Morningstar worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.41, for a total value of $2,433,368.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,340,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,441,955.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,293 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.41, for a total transaction of $2,433,368.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,340,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,441,955.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $1,657,295.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,902,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,782 shares of company stock worth $16,576,982. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $245.65 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.