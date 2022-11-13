Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $240.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

