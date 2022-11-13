LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.08%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.