Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,991,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

