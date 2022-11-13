Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GPN opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

