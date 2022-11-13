Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in BankUnited by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

