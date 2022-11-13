JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,816,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $933,000.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

