Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.97. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

