Insider Selling: Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO Sells $465,381.00 in Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Alan Ciesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of Lancaster Colony stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $204.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

