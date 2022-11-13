Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ingredion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingredion by 69.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE INGR opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.