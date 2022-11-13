Head to Head Analysis: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centrus Energy and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 2 1 4 0 2.29

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus price target of $99.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.92 $175.00 million $8.03 4.91 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile $2.86 billion 11.08 $585.45 million $7.30 15.21

This table compares Centrus Energy and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -144.47% 32.60% Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile 32.73% 62.43% 26.34%

Summary

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beats Centrus Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives, as well as ingredient in manufacturing of gunpowder. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops, including corn, rice, sugar, soybean, and wheat; industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts; and other fertilizers and blends. The company operates in Chile, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

