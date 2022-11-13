Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,931,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

HALB stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Halberd alerts:

Halberd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.