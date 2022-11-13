First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Update

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 242.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.61.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

