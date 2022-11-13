Financial Survey: Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) vs. Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hochschild Mining and Dufry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hochschild Mining 1 3 3 0 2.29 Dufry 1 2 1 0 2.00

Dufry has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 844.31%. Given Dufry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dufry is more favorable than Hochschild Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 0.51 $76.93 million N/A N/A Dufry $4.28 billion 0.88 -$421.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Dufry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hochschild Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dufry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A Dufry N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dufry beats Hochschild Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. The company also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, it has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, the company is involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

