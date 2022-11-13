Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Euronet Worldwide

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

