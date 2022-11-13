Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Envista worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Envista by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Envista by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Envista stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
