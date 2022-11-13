ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in October

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the October 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 0.3 %

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($17.80) to €15.20 ($15.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.00) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.50) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

