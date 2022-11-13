Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Elastic worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.