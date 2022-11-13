dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Down 27.0% in October

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMYS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMYS stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

