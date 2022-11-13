Contrasting Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 62.75% 5.09% 4.20% Vista Gold N/A -89.70% -80.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sandstorm Gold and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 268.85%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 21.83 $27.62 million $0.42 12.50 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.55

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Vista Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 250 royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

