Comparing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 5.08 $2.39 billion $8.02 2.69 Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 7.62 $447.62 million $6.03 6.24

Analyst Recommendations

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Annaly Capital Management and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 4 0 2.50 Apartment Income REIT 2 3 2 0 2.00

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus target price of $45.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 126.07% 18.29% 2.38% Apartment Income REIT 124.67% 43.70% 14.64%

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Income REIT pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

