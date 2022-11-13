CIBC Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$58.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.00.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Up 8.7 %

TSE AIF opened at C$54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 320.53. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$72.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Altus Group

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$206.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.