Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 965,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CTLP opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 209,927 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 447,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 166,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

