Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after buying an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

