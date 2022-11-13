Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
NYSE BEPC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
