Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$63.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.19.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

BEI.UN stock opened at C$51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.56. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$41.12 and a 1 year high of C$61.77.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

