Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) & Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Financial Contrast

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Baudax Bio presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.96%. Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Lisata Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio -1,479.04% -221.87% -42.22% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -27.24% -26.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $1.08 million 2.67 -$19.77 million $3.35 0.04 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.30

Baudax Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Baudax Bio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baudax Bio beats Lisata Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

