Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,470 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Performance

About Plug Power

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

