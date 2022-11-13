Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.21 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

