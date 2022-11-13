AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$43.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.00 price objective on AutoCanada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.72.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$26.06 on Friday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$20.76 and a twelve month high of C$43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$692.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.3899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.