Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argus Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 1st quarter worth $19,439,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,986,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Argus Capital by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,746,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Argus Capital by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,533,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 268,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARGU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Argus Capital has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Argus Capital Company Profile

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

