Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.90.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$12.27 and a twelve month high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$796.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$778.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.