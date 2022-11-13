Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

ALK stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

