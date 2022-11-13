AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$3.75

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 80.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$2.08 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.43 million and a PE ratio of 52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

