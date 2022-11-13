AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on AcuityAds from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.

AcuityAds Price Performance

Shares of AT opened at C$2.08 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

