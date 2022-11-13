abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Down 26.8% in October

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
FCO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund
About abrdn Global Income Fund
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
