abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Down 26.8% in October

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

FCO stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 74.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.