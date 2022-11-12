Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 31,727 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,864.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

