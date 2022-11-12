Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $132.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

