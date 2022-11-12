Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Raised to $7.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 226.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,237,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

