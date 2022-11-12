Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.26. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

