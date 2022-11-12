Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $70,000 in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GLT opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.
In other Glatfelter news, Director J Robert Hall bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares in the company, valued at $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
