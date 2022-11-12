Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,151,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,618 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,661,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,435,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,758,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.